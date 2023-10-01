Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Children’s Play Sessions
at the Cooperstown Library

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DEADLINE – Last day to register for “Improving Soil Health in Your Home Garden.” Held at The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 ext. 124 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/10/03/improving-soil-health

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

