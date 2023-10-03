HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Make Fall Decorations at

the Huntington Memorial Library

FALL WORKSHOP – 6-7 p.m. “DIY Fall Decorations.” Create beautiful fall decorations. Choose a paper fall leaf wreath or a yarn pumpkin garland. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Creative Clay Constructions. Learn about hand-building clay into vessels, boxes and other structures with lots of independent work time with instructor Megan Irving. Held Wednesdays and Fridays through October 27. Tuition, $280. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET – 4-6:30 p.m. Find fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/