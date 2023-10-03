Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Make Fall Decorations at
the Huntington Memorial Library

FALL WORKSHOP – 6-7 p.m. “DIY Fall Decorations.” Create beautiful fall decorations. Choose a paper fall leaf wreath or a yarn pumpkin garland. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Creative Clay Constructions. Learn about hand-building clay into vessels, boxes and other structures with lots of independent work time with instructor Megan Irving. Held Wednesdays and Fridays through October 27. Tuition, $280. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET – 4-6:30 p.m. Find fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-01-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 1 Photography class presented by Hutnington Memorial Library PHOTOGRAPHY—6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn to take beautiful water photographs with photographer Jim Johnston. Whether a colorful reflection in a quiet pond, the silk of a slow moving stream, the rush of a waterfall, or a foggy morning, this class will teach you simple techniques to make beautiful images possible. Workshop continues 6/8 and 6/15. Registration required. Presented online by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/ COMMUNITY TABLE—11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch each first Thursday. St. Joseph the Worker, 35 Canadarago Street,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

For a limited time, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE