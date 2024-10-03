Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Celebrate Art Of Otsego County

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Within a Mile: Contemporary Art in Historic South Worcester” and “Otsego and Beyond: Photographs by Mark Zeek.” On view through November 1. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

ON SALE—“Luck of the Draw: Biennial Exhibit and Event Fundraiser.” Tickets available for purchase. Drawing held at 2 p.m. on October 20. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

LIBRARY—All day. “Book Tasting: Celebrating Indigenous Authors.” Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Quilted Legacies.” Traditional and contemporary pieces by local quilters. Benefit for restoration and maintenance of historic inn. Admission fee; lunch available for purchase. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-gallery

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a turkey “dinner,” stuffing, Brussels sprouts and pineapple. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive” reading for children aged Pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Cherry Valley-Springfield High School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Identifying Pests in Your Home.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Otego Community Center, 5 River Street, Otego. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

CRAFT—3:15-5 p.m. “Kids Sewing Class: Draw on Fabric, Design & Sew by Hand and with a Machine.” Continues Fridays through 11/8. Fees apply; registration required. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

CRAFT CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Learn a simple craft with art teacher Sonja Eklund. Small children might need a caregiver’s help. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONCERT—5-8 p.m. Down Syndrome Awareness Month Concert: KO Grainger. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-8 p.m. “SPOTLIGHT” with artists of the Cherry Valley Art Trail and the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club. First Friday event. Show runs through 10/27. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

GHOST TOUR—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour Hyde Hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered for more than two centuries. Also held 10/5, 10/11, 10/18, 10/19, 10/25 and 10/26. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring Weird Phishes. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

DANCE—7 p.m. “The 2024 Sharon Springs Dance Festival.” Performances, demonstration and master classes for all ages. Continues 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on 10/5. Held at Sharon Springs Central School, 514 State Highway 20, Sharon Springs. Visit https://klinkharthall.org/dance/

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Fall Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta Faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Fun, social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by Tom White and friends, with Ted Crane calling. Suggested donation, $10/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Fees apply. Also showing 10/5 with a matinee on 10/6 at 2 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

