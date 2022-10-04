HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-05-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hop online for new opportunities with the Mohawk Valley Regional Virtual Career Fair. Pre-register at nysdolvirtual5.easyvirtualfair.com/landing

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Free rabies vaccination from Dr. Fassett for cats, dogs, ferrets. All cats and dogs are required to be vaccinated. Bring your pets vaccine certificate for them to receive a booster. Provided by Otsego County Department of Health, at Fire department, 5 River St., Otego. 607-547-4230 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/health_department/index.php