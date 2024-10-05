HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

‘Quilted Legacies’ Show

at The Major’s Inn

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Quilted Legacies.” Traditional and contemporary pieces by local quilters. Benefit for restoration and maintenance of historic inn. Admission fee; lunch available for purchase. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-gallery

MEMORIAL RUN—10 a.m. “Alec Pitel Memorial: Sprintin’ for Spartans 5K/5 Mile Run or Walk.” Unatego High School Cross Country Course, 2641 State Highway 7, Otego. Visit https://sprintinforspartans5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15252

WORKSHOP—Noon to 5 p.m. “Quinn Christopherson Storytelling Workshop.” Fees apply. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/storytelling-through-songwriting-workshop-with-quinn-christopherson-2/

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. “Fall Car Show.” Free admission, open to the public. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events/fall-car-show/

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet Up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

THEATER—2 p.m. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

OUTDOORS—2-5 p.m. “Queer Outdoors: Fall Foliage Paddle.” Led by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Start from New York State Fishing Access Site, Portlandville. (607) 375-7139 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/queer-outdoors-fall-foliage-paddle

HALLOWEEN—3 p.m. “Tell-Tale: Stories and Poems from the Macabre Mind of Edgar Allen Poe.” Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum

WALKING TOUR—3 p.m. “Worcester Walking Tour: Stepping Back to the 1880s.” Presented by Otsego 2000. Led by Dr. Cindy Falk. Fees apply; registration required. Begins at 4 Decatur Street, Worcester. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/historic-preservation

CHAMBER—4:30 p.m; social at 3 p.m. “Unadilla Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Awards.” Far View Farm, Rod and Gun Club Road, Unadilla. unadillachamber@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553479224140

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Sing with Oneonta Kirtan.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570299106866182

