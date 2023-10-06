HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Fall Into Fall With Fall Festivals

APPLEFEST—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall Fest featuring craft sale, bake sale, raffle, apple pies, kids games and pulled pork dinner. Christ Church, 166 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 244-3852 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChristchurchgvilleNY

FALL CRAFT FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Annual Fall Craft Fair featuring local vendors selling fall-themed arts, crafts and more. Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com

FALL FLING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall festival featuring pumpkins, live music, vendors, food, recycling, more. Clark Sports Center field, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown.

FALL FESTIVAL—10 a.m. Halloween-themed festival featuring crafts, trunk decorating, trunk or treat, more. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertLakeStatePark

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to Noon. Find produce, arts, crafts, and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market. 8498 Route 7, Schenevus.

APPRECIATION—10 a.m. Salute to the Troops. Active duty military personnel and veterans receive free admission to corn maze, pumpkin patch, more. Features games and challenges for kids and adults, food trucks, live music. A portion of proceeds from the weekend will be donated to the Morris VFW/AmVets 1417. Creekside Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 463 Pegg Road, Morris. (607) 325-7555 or visit https://www.facebook.com/creeksidecornmazeandpumpkinpatch

BENEFIT RIDE—10 a.m. Butternut Valley Gravel Grinder. Ride 15-60 dirt- and gravel-covered miles with gravel star Ted King. Enter raffle to win a Rock Lobster Custom Frame and enjoy the fall leaves. Proceeds benefit the Bassett Cancer Institute. Butternuts Beer & Ale, 4021 State Highway 51, Garrattsville. (607) 437-2545 or visit https://www.facebook.com/centralnewyorkcycling/

FOLIAGE/LEGACY RUN—10 a.m. 6th Annual American Legion Riders Foliage Run with make-up for the 22nd Legacy Run. Support the Legacy Scholarship and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. There will be a meal, Chinese auction, and 50/50 raffle after the run. $20/participant. Registration 8:30-9:45 a.m. American Legion, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.alrpost259.org/legacy

EXHIBIT OPENING—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Following the Thread: Navajo Textiles from the Thaw Collection.” Explore the history and transformation of Navajo (Diné) weaving. On view through 12/31. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Hawkwatch Open House.” Join the Franklin Mountain hawk counter for this workshop to identify flying hawks at 10, take a guided trail walk around the sanctuary at 11:30, and watch a live birds of prey program with the Falcon Heart Rescue. Free. Snacks and beverages available throughout the day. Franklin Mountain Hawkwatch, 52 Grange Hall Spur Road, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit https://doas.us/calendar/

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 27th Annual Quilt Show. This year’s theme is “Stitch in Time,” featuring 300 traditional and contemporary pieces from local quilters. Admission, $5. The Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-gallery

RECYCLING—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association hosts this recycling event at Fall Fling. Shredding held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; textile recycling through Helpsy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488.

TRACTOR FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the world of tractors and everything they powered on New York State farms. Includes classic tractors, small engines and other machinery that illustrates the growth of farming technology. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Three-session workshop for photographers with DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras covering the basics. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

JOB FAIR—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Job Fair and Career Expo” with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at FoxCare Center, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. Annual Chinese Auction to support Town of Maryland Historical Society. Drawing begins at 1. AmVets Building, Main Street Schenevus. (973) 288-5158 or visit the Society’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

STORYTIME & CRAFTING—11 a.m. to noon. Staff read stories and lead crafting projects to complement the exhibition “Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel.” Scriven Gallery, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FALL FOLIAGE—11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Ride the train through the Susquehanna River Valley. View the river, farm fields and forests alive with fall color. $25/adult. Registration required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

OKTOBERFEST—Noon to 5 p.m. Celebrate the season with German food including, Sauerbraten, Bratwurst, more. Also stein holding contest (1230-2:30), Hammerschlagen contest (2-3), Boos & Brews trivia with Will Philips (3-5), more. Council Rock Brewery, 4861 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 643-3016 or visit https://www.facebook.com/councilrockbrewery

OPEN MIC—Noon to 1 p.m. “Uplifting Storytelling, Poetry, Singer/Songwriter.” Family-friendly opportunity to share stories, humor, poetry, original songs, more emceed by Swami Tirtha. Free. The Green Earth Natural Foods & Café, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Connect@orangecowboy.com

AUDITION—1-3:30 p.m. Dancers are invited to try out for the Nutcracker ballet. To be performed 12/14, 12/15, & 12/16. Fokine Ballet Company, 3rd Floor, 140 Main Street, Oneonta. http://deckerschoolofballet.org/site/fokine-ballet-company/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

POTTERY PRESENTATION—2 p.m. “Discussion and Demo with Southwest Potter Russell Sanchez.” Learn about Sanchez’s work, pottery traditions of his culture, and the new piece the museum acquired from him for its collection. $20/non-members. The Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

HARVEST CELEBRATION—2-4 p.m. “Community Harvest Celebration.” Free, open to the public. Includes live music, food, activities for all ages and a chance to explore the improvements of the community center. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 287-1410.

DINNER SERIES—6 p.m. Epicurean Series featuring a guest chef. Hors d’oeuvre and wine reception followed by exclusive five-course paired tasting menu. Reservations required. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. (607) 544-2524 or visit https://www.otesaga.com/offers/epicurean-series

PARANORMAL—7 p.m. Orange County NY Paranormal reveals findings of their paranormal investigations. Followed by a chance to investigate and experiment with the tools and techniques with the team. All welcome. Tickets, $40/adult. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go for it. Who’s innocent, who’s guilty, and is anyone safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/