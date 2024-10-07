HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Dining for Seniors in Richfield Springs

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is hamburger cabbage casserole, beets, corn and mandarin oranges. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the John Boyd Thacher State Park, 830 Thacher Pak Road, Voorheesville. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson at (607) 432-9391 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

WEBINAR—Noon. “Creating Value-Added Items/Experiences.” Presented by the 2024 Agritourism Monthly Webinar Series. Held online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (518) 569-3073 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/01/09/-2024-agritourism-monthly-webinar-series

OUTDOORS—1 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Clark Tower Trails.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

ARTS & CRAFTS—4-6 p.m. “Folk Art Halloween.” Fees apply; registration required. Also held 10/22. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

CHILDRENS ART—4-5:30 p.m. “After School Art Program for Children.” For kids aged 6-10. Held Tuesdays through 10/29. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/thestudioatcano

MEDITATE—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday until Origins closes for the season. Origins Cafe & Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

