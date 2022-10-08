HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

TRACTOR FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn about the world of tractors and everything they powered on NY farms. On show will be classic, tractors, new tractors, and everything in between exhibiting the progression of agricultural technology. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

TASTE OF THE CATSKILLS – 10 a.m. Come enjoy the flavors of the catskills from food to music, artisans and workshops and much more. Held at Maple Shade Farm, 2066 County Highway 18, Delhi. Visit tasteofthecatskills.com

QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Say ‘We’re Back’ for the annual Major’s Inn quilt show, returning after a 2 year pandemic absence. Show features 150+ examples quilts made in our area throughout the years. Featured quilters are Katrina Thomas and Wanda Thompson. Admission, $5/person with lunch available for $7. Proceeds will go to maintenance and restoration of this historic in. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit themajorsinn.com

THEATER – 2 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Nord-Ost’ (North East) by Torsten Buchsteiner, with translation by David Tushingham. A play in 3 parts about the 57-hour hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theatre and it’s shocking conclusion as told by 3 women present for the action who find their lives and families forever altered. General admission, $5. Hamblin Arena, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows

MUSIC – 3 – 7 p.m. Fiddlres29! presents 3 bands of young professional musicians championing the traditions of Celtic, bluegrass, and country music. Tickets available at the door, $30/adult. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd., Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/fiddlers-29/