TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 27

The Ancients Perform

at Pathfinder Village

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Summer Concert: The Ancients. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

HALL OF FAME—10:30 a.m. “The Road to Cooperstown.” Live taping featuring Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent. Tickets required. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. baseballhall.org/visit.

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, Italian-blend vegetables, tossed salad, garlic rolls and pineapple. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SIDEWALK ART—1-3 p.m. “Chalk the (Side)walk: Geometric Patterns.” Make geometric patterns along the beach walkways using painter’s tape and collaborative art. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1471896441651300&set=a.351163397057949

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. Drop-in Quilting Class: Technique—Squaring Up Your Blocks. Series held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

STORY HOUR—2 p.m. Open to kids ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

CONCERT—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: Southern Tier Brass Quintet. Brass classics and popular favorites. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 502 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.(315) 858-1646 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1545068114073603&set=pcb.1545070520740029

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