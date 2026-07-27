TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 28

Live Music at Lake Front Park

LIVE MUSIC—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. “Nate Gross Band.” Presented by the Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/posts/pfbid02SgmmFXkTmNDKqPLeEXFwgjrMBEz1BG69ygG4QYs6YMN8z8g2CVXDYDK13ZRCeMZsl

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

POTTERY—9 a.m. to noon. “Pottery Wheel Camp.” Open to children ages 12-17. Continues through 7/30. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/PaywhatyoucanPotteryWheelCampAges1217

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at New Island, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

OTSEGO COUNTY—10 a.m. Meeting of the Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tangy meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and tropical fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

SUMMER FUN—Noon to 2 p.m. Children ages 5-15 learn “Acrylic Pour.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

MINECRAFT CLUB—1 p.m. Held Tuesdays through 8/11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408474684637294&set=a.546921787459259

LIBRARY—1 p.m. Magician James Snack. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038860685641700&set=a.244415948419515

DEEP DIVE—2 p.m. “Fenimore Deep-Dive: Joshua Torrance, Senior Vice President.” Take a closer look at artwork or objects from the Fenimore Art Museum’s extensive collections. Presented on the last Tuesday of each month via Zoom. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more, donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Button Books.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all ages 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

PET CLINIC—3-5 p.m. Mobile Wellness Clinic Pop-up Event. Receive services for rabies (free), distemper and microchip. Fees apply. Presented by the Susquehanna SPCA at the Oneonta Town Hall, 3966 State Highway 23, West Oneonta. (607) 547-8111 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1429525775878399&set=a.298527502311571

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free. All welcome. Held Tuesdays through 8/25. Origins Café and Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://meditateupstate.com/

AUDITION—7-9 p.m. Try out for “The Last American Mall,” an online vertical sketch comedy show. Comedians are invited to bring best mall character for a game of “three in the door.” Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1435995551879963&set=a.660282039451322

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band. Alden Field, Cherry Valley. (607) 267-9051.

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