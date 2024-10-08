HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Children’s Storytime at

the Springfield Library

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CHICKEN DINNER—Pre-order Brooks’ chicken dinner for pick-up Friday, October 11. Take-out only includes chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. $14/dinner. Must pre-order by Wednesday of that week. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100007376864302/

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Watersheds and the New Wetlands Regulations.” Presented by Krista Spohr, NYS DEC environmental program specialist. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Oktoberfest sauerbraten, German potato salad, zucchini and Black Forest cake. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

AGING—12:30 p.m. Take the guessing out of caring and learn how the Five Wishes Advance Care Form can benefit you. Presented by Helios Care at The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/gathering-place-events/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

TEEN ART—4-5:30 p.m. “After School Art Program for Teens.” For kids aged 11-17. Held Wednesdays through 10/30. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/thestudioatcano

CRAFT—5 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn (yarn and crochet hooks available). Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

WORKSHOP—6-8 p.m. “Marketing Strategies for Business in Today’s Ever-Evolving Landscape.” Presented by Susan Green, CEO of Paperkite. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/fallworkshops

TAXES—7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Income Taxes and the Forest Landowner.” Presented by Sal Julian, CPA, for the New York Forest Owners Association. Held at the Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front Street, Binghamton. (607) 862-9152 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/The-New-York-Forest-Owners-Association-100064554407978/

THEATRE—9 p.m. Hitchcocktober screening of “North by Northwest.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10181659

