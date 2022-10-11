HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

PRE-CONCERT TALK – 7:30 p.m. Join Catskill Symphony Orchestra Director, Maciej Żółtowski, to discuss the pieces to be performed at the first concert of the season ‘The Revolutionaries.’ Learn to listen to these works through a conductors ear. Free, open to the public. Room M201, Fine Arts Building, SUNY Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/catskillsymphonyorchestra

DEADLINE – Make reservations for delicious Turkey dinner to be held October 15 at 4 p.m. Take-out available. Dinner is by reservation only. Cost, $14. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-796-1644 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

WATERSHED CONFERENCE – Join the Friends of the Upper Delware River for 2-day conference “Water, Water, Everywhere” – a one stop shop to catch up on all the critical issues facing the upper Delware River. Registration required for online conference. Visit fudr.org/wwe-2021

COMMUNITY HIKE – Time TBA. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Hikes will be relatively easy, short distance over rolling or flat terrain at a leisurely pace. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be at the Audubon Sanctuary, Oneonta with hike leader Diane Aaronson. Register for meeting information. 607-432-9391 or visit susqadk.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 5:30 p.m. Free drop-in support group for community members aged 18+ to cope with grief and loss as facilitated by specifically trained staff. This is a safe space to understand the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Hosted by Helios Care at First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/