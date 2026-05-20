TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, May 21

Road Show and Open House

at the Highway Department

ROAD SHOW—5 p.m. “Town of Otsego Highway Department Spring Road Show.” The public is invited to meet the highway department staff, view equipment, get updates on planned paving and other summer road work/safety concerns, best practices for mail boxes, culverts, right of way, and how to contact staff with questions and emergencies. Town Hall, Town of Otsego, 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. (570) 242-9412 or pat@townofotsegony.gov

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261277422807596&set=a.418484840420196

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Grapevine Farms, 2373 State Highway 7, Cobleskill. (518) 234-9148 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook Community Campus, 5588 State Highway 7, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122167717964895731&set=a.122109203768895731

ADULT EDUCATION—10 a.m. “Then and Now: Women’s Activism and the Bicentennial Quilt in Oneonta.” Presented by Marcela Micucci, Laurie Zimniewicz and Dr. Marilyn Helterline. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues 5/27. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Brittany.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Thursday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

CAREER FAIR—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27797066729883242&set=gm.2434574306982221&idorvanity=296590930780580

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, au gratin potatoes, spinach and fresh fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Complementary Science: Shifting Worldviews.” Maryanne Kehoe, RN, discusses the evolution of systems of healthcare, with a focus on science and complementary therapies. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

CRAFT CLASS—1 p.m. “Suncatchers.” Registration required. Suggested donation applies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free group open to all aged 18+, drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525.

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

HEALTHCARE—6-8 p.m. Monthly Pop-up Primary Care Clinic. No-cost healthcare services for uninsured and underinsured adults. Held 3rd Thursday of each month. By appointment only. Presented by the Oneonta Community Health Center and the Edmeston Community Cupboard. (607) 433-0300 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10166093181913499&set=gm.26535442982755228&idorvanity=321873527872198

GARDENING—6-7:30 p.m. “Starting an Herb Garden with Gert Coleman.” Registration required. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 235 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/05/21/starting-an-herb-garden-with-gert-coleman

NY HEALTH ACT—6:30 p.m. “The New York Health Act Information and Advocacy Session.” Featuring John O’Connor, community/labor activist serving on the Steering Committee of the campaign for the New York Health Act. Free. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10162226115872651&set=gm.10161935219791841&idorvanity=67159951840

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. “Otsego Stories.” Select folk tales from around our region as performed by the Catskill Community Players. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. writers-salon@canoneonta.org or https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

THEATER—8 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 8 p.m. on 5/22 and 5/23, and at 2 p.m. on 5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR