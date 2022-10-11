HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

BAKE-A-LONG – 6 – 7 p.m. Hop on Zoom and make some delicious cookies this fall. All ages welcome, children must have adult supervision. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

PAPER SHREDDING – 9:45 – 11:30 a.m. Securely dispose of sensitive documents, old bills, credit cards, and more. Open to the public. St. James Manor, 9 St. James Place., Oneonta. 607-436-9974 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056588723046