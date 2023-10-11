HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Railway History in Otsego County

HISTORY MEETING—6:30 p.m. “The Leatherstocking Route.” Otsego County Historical Association presents this documentary written and narrated by Jim Loudon on the Otsego Trolley Line. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

RIBBON CUTTING—11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Catholic Charities Warming Station, 291 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber

GREEN ENERGY—Noon to 1:15 p.m. “Solar and Agriculture—A Company’s Perspective on the Challenges and Pathways to Successful Integration of Both.” Webinar series featuring moderator Jeff Williams (NY Farm Bureau) and panelists Marguerite Wells (Invenergy), Josh Bennett and Kevin Campbell (EDF), Ian Ward (Solar Agricultural Services). Registration required. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/09/28/perspectives-on-the-opportunities-and-impacts-of-solar-installation-in-agricultural-areas

FARMERS’ MARKET—3-5:30 p.m. Baked goods, wool products, soaps, veggies, eggs, meats, maple products and more. Morris Farmers’ Market, behind the Fire House, 177 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5203 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083302834119

DISCUSSION—4 p.m. “How to Die Well: Receiving End of Life Care in Hospital.” Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

WRITING—6 p.m. “Telling Our Stories: Incorporating Historical Research Into Compelling Narratives.” 5-week writing course with instructor Jeffrey Colvin, graduate of U.S. Naval academy, Harvard and Columbia University. Author of Africaville. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour maze of castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

TOASTMASTERS—6:15-7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Toastmasters to practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. Meets each 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month and may be attended in person or online. Held at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaToastmasters

WORD THURSDAY—7 p.m. Online open mic followed by featured authors JP Howard (“SAY/MIRROR”) and Pamela Wax (“Walking the Labyrinth”). Suggested donation $3. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/