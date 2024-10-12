Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Harvest Breakfast To Support
Laurens Fire Department

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Harvest Breakfast.” Raffle baskets and Lotto board. Features pancakes, real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and more. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 441-3045 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064565867355

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Fall Pancake Breakfast.” Support the Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Suggested donations apply. Old Fly Creek Grange, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Fly-Creek-Area-Historical-Society-100077445521390/

TRACTORS—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10th Annual Tractor Fest. Learn how these machines powered NYS farms through the ages of farming technology. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/blacksmithing-weekend/

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “October Mushroom Walk.” Last mushroom walk of the fall presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. College Camp, 119 Hoffman Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/mushroom-walk-october

HALLOWEEN—1-4 p.m. “Mystery at the Roller Rink!” Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 433-1714 ext. 80205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88/

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet-up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

DISCUSSION—2-4 p.m. “Are You Ready For The End? A community meeting on preparing for end of life.” Presented by the Butternut Cemetery Association at Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

THEATER—2 p.m. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PERFORMANCE—3-7 p.m. “Fiddlers! 31.” Pine Tree Flyers, Down Hill Strugglers, Stoddard Hollow String Band. Tickets required. Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7680 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/

FUNDRAISER—5-7 p.m. “Local Foods, Local Spirits.” Dishes made by a dozen area chefs using ingredients from the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Includes music, basket raffle and more. Fees apply; registration required. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

