HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Skate for Wellness with RSS

FUNDRAISER—9:30 a.m. to noon. “4th Annual Skate for Wellness.” Proceeds support Rehabilitation Support Services. Skating, laser tag, raffles, community organizations tabling and more. Free, open to the public. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. 607 433-1714 ext. 80205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88/

COLUMBUS DAY/INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast pork with gravy, sweet potatoes, Sonoma-blend vegetables and pears. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SKATE—Noon to 4 p.m. “School’s Off Skate-n-Dance Party.” Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. 607 433-1714 ext. 80205 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88/

CONNETIONS—12:30 p.m. “Painting with Marjorie.” Fees apply; registration required. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Meets 2nd Monday of each month in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

GARDEN CLUB—5 p.m. “Field Trip to the Local Bird.” Owners Karl Benner and Megan Haggerty discuss the beautiful house plants for sale at their shop with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. The Local Bird, 73 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

AGING—7 p.m. “Successful Components for Aging in Place.” Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. Visit https://www.facebook.com/butternutvalleygrange

