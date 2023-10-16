HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Thatcher State Park, Voorheesville. Contact hike leader Diane Aaronson at (607) 432-9391 or visit https://susqadk.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Hosted and facilitated by Helios Care staff trained in grief and loss. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10 a.m. “Preschool Tuesday.” Structured learning environment for children aged 3-4, featuring engaging games, songs, dances, and craft activities, with emphasis placed on developing the imagination and appreciation for life in a rural village. Included with museum admission. Held each week through 10/24. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

AGRICULTURE TRAINING—6-9 p.m. “Farm Disaster Preparation Online Certificate Training.” Farm owners plan for and manage possible disasters, from road safety to storm damage, fire, biosecurity, more. Second session held 10/19. Must attend both to receive certificate. $35/farm. Presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension. (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/10/17/farm-disaster-preparation-online-certificate-training

ANNUAL MEETING—6-8 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties meets to discuss business, hear from community members, more. Reception to follow. All welcome. RSVP requested. CCESO Extension Center, 173 South Grand Street, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 Ext. 111 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/