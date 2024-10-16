HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Fundraiser to Support Community Member

BENEFIT—5 p.m. “Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Jack Hill.” Fees apply. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, roll, salad and dessert. Donations appreciated. Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, 3099 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7511 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention.” Presented by Carleen Henderson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LAND TRUST—10-11 a.m. “Learn about Conservation Easements.” Live webinar for attorneys, real estate professionals, tax accountants and town officials. Presented by the Otsego Land Trust. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/learn-about-conservation-easements-webinar

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken and wild rice casserole, spinach, red cabbage and apple brown Betty. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—Noon. “Book Group with Heather: Crook Manifesto.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Learn how to weather proof, improve heating and cooling efficiency, about broadband initiatives and more with NYSERDA. Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

ARTS & CRAFTS—6-8 p.m. “Wood Carving.” Beginner whittling class. Fees apply; registration required. Must be aged 14+. Continues Thursdays through 10/31. The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HALLOWEEN—6:30 p.m. “The Ghost Stories of Cooperstown.” Presented by local author, historian and podcaster Bruce Markusen. Free; open to the public. Hosted by the Otsego County Historical Association at the Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

KICK-OFF—7 p.m. Oneonta Literary Festival Opening Night. Hartwick College presents the Babcock Lecture with Anna Kornbluh, followed by a poetry reading by Rachel DuPlessis. Includes conversation with the authors, plus a reception and book signing. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. festb@hartwick.edu or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/oneonta-literary-festival/

