HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy reading/performance of sound/imaging art installation ‘O Kind Vel’d Sparrow’ by poet, musician, and visual artist Michael Peters with sound accompaniment by Al Margolis. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org/writers-salon

COMMUNITY HIKE – Time TBA. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Hikes will be relatively easy, short distance over rolling or flat terrain at a leisurely pace. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be on the SUNY Oneonta College Camp trails, Oneonta with hike leaders Art and Peggy Palmer. Register for meeting information. 607-432-6024 or visit susqadk.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. Free drop-in support group for community members aged 18+ to cope with grief and loss as facilitated by specifically trained staff. This is a safe space to understand the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Hosted by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support