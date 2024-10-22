HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

Yoga Class to Benefit the

Cooperstown Angel Network

FUNDRAISER—6:30 p.m. “Candlelight Benefit Yoga Nidra Class.” Admission by donation. Proceeds benefit the Cooperstown Angel Network. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 129 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: NYS’s Climate Smart Communities Program.” With Ashley Seyfried, Southern Tier 8 sustainability coordinator. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of spinach soup, open faced turkey sandwich, carrot raisin salad and fresh apples. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn (yarn and crochet hooks available). Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

TECH HELP—4-6 p.m. “Introduction to Canva.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED/First Aid for Adult and Pediatric: Full Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Continues 10/24. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 ext. 130 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/aquatics/cpr-aed-first-aid-certifications/

HALLOWEEN—6-8 p.m. “Pumpkin Carving.” Pumpkins provided. Fees apply. Art Studio, Community Art Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

MOVIE NIGHT—6 p.m. “Annihilation.” Mashed potato bar and hot cider. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or visit https://www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

FILM—6 p.m. “Chronicling a Crisis: SUNY Oneonta’s Pandemic Diaries.” Presentation showcasing the collection of blog entries, diary reflections, and poems contributed by students, faculty, and staff as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. 300 Alden Room, James M. Milne Library, 3rd Floor, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3302 or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10560872

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

HALLOWEEN—6:30 and 7:30 p.m. “Art in the Dark Tours.” Fees apply; reservations required. Also held 10/24, 10/29 and 10/30. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Featuring a presentation by Dana Cudmore, author of “Farming with Dynamite: The Stone Boom in Schoharie County.” Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/

THEATRE—9 p.m. Hitchcocktober screening of “Rear Window.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

