HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Fight Practice with the New York

Realms Oneonta Chapter

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CAREER FAIR—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 441-7238.

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention.” Presented by Carleen Henderson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, cauliflower and cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

WORKSHOP—5-8 p.m. “Power of Plants.” Presented by Jessica Capeci of Windswept Farm and Apothecary. Make calendula oil infusion, tincture and an herbal salt. All materials included. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. This week the theme is “Train Your Brain.” Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

SPIN NIGHT—6-8 p.m. Bring fiber and spinning instrument and “spind” time with other local spinners. Free; registration required. Rigby Handcraft, 43 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.emilierigby.com/learn/spin-night-october-24th-6pm

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HALLOWEEN—6:30 and 7:30 p.m. “Art in the Dark Tours.” Fees apply; reservations required. Also held 10/29 and 10/30. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

LITERATURE—7 p.m. “Word Thursdays.” Readings by writers Kathryn Kulpa and Lorette Luzajic. Held online via Zoom and Facebook Live. Suggested donation appreciated. Bright Hill Press, Treadwell. (607) 829-5055 or visit https://www.facebook.com/brighthp/

