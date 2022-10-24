HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-25-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

PUMPKIN CARVING – 5 -8 p.m. Join the group to carve pumpkins for display in the Oneonta Pumpkin Glow. Limited pumpkins available for free. First come, first served. Will be donated for the Pumpkin Glow contest in which People’s choice winner will receive a $50 gift card from Destination Oneonta. Held at The Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

COMMUNITY HIKE – Time TBA. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Hikes will be relatively easy, short distance over rolling or flat terrain at a leisurely pace. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be Milford State Forest, Milford, with hike leader Linda Pearce. Register for meeting information. 607-432-8969 or visit susqadk.org

RAILROAD HISTORY – 7 p.m. Join the Unadilla Historical Association for a presentation by Oneonta Railroad Historian Jim Loudon. Will include screening of “All the Live Long Day” followed by discussion of the trains that once ran through Unadilla. Books available for purchase and signing. Free admission. Popcorn available. William Bauer Community Center, 246 Main Street, Unadilla. 607-643-6588