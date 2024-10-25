HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Tour Haunted Cherry Valley

HALLOWEEN—11 a.m. “Haunted House Tour.” Meet in front of the Cherry Valley Museum, 49 Main Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

HALLOWEEN—3 p.m. “The Ultimate Cemetery Tour.” Meet at the Cherry Valley Cemetery, 20-36 State Highway 166, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

OUTDOORS—9-11 a.m. “Basswood Loop Hike.” View deciduous forest, spruce plantations, a regenerating clear-cut and more. Basswood Pond State Forest, Conservation Road, Burlington Flats. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/basswood-loop-hike

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Friends of the Village Library Book Collection.” Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Porcupine Quill Embroidery Workshop.” Presented by Seneca artist Jamie Jacobs. Back by popular demand for a two-day class. $85/non-member. Materials included. Space limited. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howe’s Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/workshops-events

BOOK SALE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

HALLOWEEN—10:30-1:30 p.m. “Pumpkin Painting.” Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaPublicLibrary

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

HALLOWEEN—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Trunk or Treat.” West Edmeston Volunteer Fire Department, 156 County Highway 18C, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WestEdmestonVolunteerFireDept/

UNVEILING—11 a.m. Celebrate a New York State Historical Marker commemorating the Hartwick Station (depot). Presented by the Hartwick Historical Society at the Hartwick Station, now home of the Cooperstown Bat Company, 3152 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Dried Flower Brooms.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outsider Art “CrazyCool Part II: Extended.” Open each Saturday in October. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MUSEUM—11 a.m. “Tour & Storytime for Families.” Included with museum admission. Held each Saturday in October. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

DISCUSSION – 1-3 p.m. “Lattes & Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HALLOWEEN—1-3 p.m. “Trunk or Treat If You Dare.” Laurens School parking lot, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=2019854111788935

ARTIST RECEPTION—1-3 p.m. “From Pollock to Pixels.” Exhibit on view through 11/27. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HALLOWEEN—1-3 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow Trick-or-Treat.” Candy, costumes, pictures with the headless horseman and more. For children 12 and under. Free with any cash donation. The Farmers’ Museum, 1775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FUNDRAISER—1-5 p.m. “Chinese Auction” to support a community member who is in the ICU. Milford Fire Department, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Milford-Fire-Department-and-Emergency-Squad-100064335715537/

HALLOWEEN—2-5 p.m. “Trunk or Treat.” Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/groups/375683008453467/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=568300355858397

GRAND OPENING—2-11 p.m. “Richfield Bowl-A-Rama! Spooktacular.” Celebrity guests, live music, costume contests and more. VIP tickets available. Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 435-4405 or visit https://richfield-bowlarama.com/

GRANTS—2 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group at the Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-stamford/

HALLOWEEN—2:30-4 p.m. Community Trick-or-Treating and the Haunted Hall. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

HALLOWEEN—3-7 p.m. “Fall Festival.” Costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, food, games, haunted hallway, vendors and more. Free admission. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/marylandny

HALLOWEEN—3 p.m. to midnight. “Shock-Toberfest.” NYS craft beers and ciders, ax throwing, professional pumpkin carving, live music and theater, horror movie makeup FX demonstrations, and a late-night screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HALLOWEEN—4:30-6 p.m. “Husky Halloween Treat Trail.” Husky Park, 10 Park Avenue, Hartwick. (607) 293-8123 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick

HALLOWEEN—5-6 p.m. “Haunted Mansion for Kids.” Kid friendly ghost walk while listening to fun folklore and collecting candy. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

FINALE—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” Six tours each night; last one departs at 8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

MUSIC—5:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Honor Band Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

FINALE—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour the hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered there for more than two centuries. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

HALLOWEEN – “Interskate 88 Halloween Party!” Skating, laser tag, costume contest and more. Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/interskate88

• 1-4 p.m. Open to littles and pre-teens

• 7-10 p.m. Open to teens and adults.

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Proof.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 10/27. Hamblin Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

