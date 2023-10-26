HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Music from the Hyde Hall Collection

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Adam Kent, Piano.” Oneonta Concert Association presents this award-winning pianist performing pieces discovered in the Hyde Hall collection. Tickets, $25. First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Outdoor Kiln Firing (Horse Hair).” Potters finish bisque work with one-day firing experience. Students load up to 2 pieces to be fired and then apply horse hair or feathers to the hot exterior, producing beautiful designs. Tuition, $70. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ANNIVERSARY—Noon. Nags Bar & Kitchen, 221 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HISTORY TOUR—3 p.m. “The Dangerous Victorian House Tour.” Held daily. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

SPAGHETTI DINNER—5-7 p.m. Delicious dinner includes spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, drinks and deserts. Free. Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-3738.

FUNDRAISER—5 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. The Tulip and The Rose, 435 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

GHOST TOURS—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump In The Night.” Eerie lantern-lit tour of the shadowy museum grounds. Learn about the mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the historic village. Tours leave each half hour, 5:30-8. Tickets, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HALLOWEEN—6-7:30 p.m. “Oneonta Pumpkin Glow.” Tour the jack-o-lantern lit park, sip fall refreshments and vote on your favorite pumpkin by a community member. There will be 4 winners this year in categories of Best Family, Best Adult, Most Creative and People’s Choice. To enter, deliver a carved pumpkin to the library by 5 p.m. Huntington Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

GHOST TOURS—6 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour to 7:30. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

RAILWAY—6:30 p.m. “Count-Trackula’s Spooky Halloween Tour” presented by Rail Explorers USA. 8 mile round trip featuring majestic views, ghostly sightings and true spooky ghost stories of the Milford area. All ages welcome. Tickets, $90. Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (877) 833-8588 or visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

FUNDRAISER—7 p.m. “17th Annual GOHS Online Auction.” Last day of the online auction. Includes many interesting items donated by the local community. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

ENCORE—8 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin returns for one night only. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go to get it. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/