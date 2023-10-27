HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Halloween Masquerade Ball

MASQUERADE—7-10:30 p.m. “The Magical Masquerade Ball,” featuring cocktails followed by illusionist Leon and fun after-party. Includes free half-masks, live music by the Small Town Big Band, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, more. Tickets, $45. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. The Tulip and The Rose, 435 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SHREDDING—9 a.m. to noon. “ShredFest and Warm Clothing Drive.” Destroy sensitive documents and then donate warm clothing to those in need. Community Bank, 5378 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7222 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/community-shred-it-event/

ALZHEIMER’S WALK—9 a.m. Walk To End Alzheimer’s fundraiser for care, support and research. Free, donations welcome. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (518) 675-7203 or visit https://act.alz.org/

APPRECIATION—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “OCCA Community Appreciation Day.” OCCA thanks the community for their support throughout the year. Featuring all day kids’ scavenger hunt, trick or treating, self-guided hikes, and a paint and sip. Activities include recycling from 10-11; guided hike at 10:30; BBQ lunch from 11 to 1; pond study at Weeping Willow Pond at 2. Betty and Wilber Davis State Park, 133 Davis Road, Schenevus. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/occa-community-appreciation-day

FALL ART—10 a.m. to noon. “Pumpkin Painting” with the Cooperstown Police Department. Decorate pumpkins for Halloween and enjoy coffee and hot cocoa this autumn. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TOUR—11 a.m. & 2 p.m. “Walking Ghost Tour” with Sue Miller. An informative, fun and scary walk around town to learn about the haunting of this historic village. Start at Plaide Palette, 45 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

FESTIVAL—Noon to 6 p.m. “Worcester Weird Festival.” Featuring authors, artists, vendors, food and the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a shadow cast showing at the Wieting Theatre. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Find info on the FB page of the Eastern Otsego Farmers Market here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/67159951840/user/100064177085514/

HALLOWEEN—Noon to 2 p.m. “Pumpkin Carving Contest.” Bring your own or use a provided pumpkin (first come, first serve). NBT parking lot, 16 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

ARTIST TALK—1 p.m. “The Maintenance Project” presented by artist Annie Hayes. Explores the visual aspect of farm maintenance in the 1940s-50s. Free, open to the public. The Hunting Tavern Museum, 288 Main Street, Andes. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org

HALLOWEEN—1-4 p.m. “Trick-Or-Treat.” Bring the kids for trick-or-treating through the historic village, where they will interact with characters from ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Admission is free for kids (12 and under) and their parents or guardians with any cash donation. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

MIDDLEFIELD—2 p.m. “8th Annual Halloween Trunk or Treating Party.” Fun and safe trick-or-treating featuring decorated cars, candy, costumes, more. 3737 County Route 35, Middlefield. Visit Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/178840301894839/

DELHI HALLOWEEN—2-4 p.m. “Trunk-or-Treat at O’Connor Hospital.” Halloween fun in the parking lot, featuring decorated trunks, games, costumes, more. O’Connor Hospital, 460 Andes Road, Delhi. Visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/trunk-or-treat-at-oconnor-hospital/

WALKING TOUR—2 p.m. “Local Signs and Monuments” with Will Walker. Meet at Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HARVEST—3-6 p.m. Potluck Harvest Dinner. Volunteer, bring a dish to pass, or enjoy a meal with the neighbors. Free. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

HARTWICK HALLOWEEN—4:30-6 p.m. “5th Annual Halloween Treat Trail.” Youngsters trick-or-treat through the Haunted Husky Trail in costume. Hartwick Town Park, Wells Avenue, Hartwick. (607) 386-9769 or e-mail clerk@hartwickny.gov

HALLOWEEN—5-7 p.m. Halloween fun featuring the annual pumpkin-carving contest, sweet and savory treats, caramel apples, fortune telling, more. Proceeds benefit the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department. After-party held at the Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/annual-roxbury-pumpkin-carving-contest-more/

CEMETERY—5 p.m. Meet “Samuel Clyde” in the cemetery, presented by Terry McMaster. Learn the stories of those buried at Cherry Valley Cemetery, 36 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CherryValleyNYBiz/

FUNDRAISER—5 p.m. “17th Annual GOHS Benefit Auction.” Includes many interesting items donated by the local community and a 50/50 raffle. Quality Inn, State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

GHOST TOURS—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump In The Night.” Eerie lantern-lit tour of the shadowy museum grounds. Learn about the mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the historic village. Tours leave each half hour, 5:30-8. Tickets, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOURS—6 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour to 7:30. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

RAILWAY—6:30 p.m. “Count-Trackula’s Spooky Halloween Tour” presented by Rail Explorers USA. 8 mile round trip featuring majestic views, ghostly sightings and true spooky ghost stories of the Milford area. All ages welcome. Tickets, $90. Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (877) 833-8588 or visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

OMMEGANG—7-11 p.m. “Halloween Party at the Tap House!” Night of boos and brews featuring a DJ, Halloween-themed cocktails, costumes, dancing, more. 21+ only. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ommegang

HALLOWEEN—7-10 p.m. “Haunted Maze.” Explore a maze full of jump scares. Includes food trucks, a movie screening, more. Recommended ages 10+. Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 1316 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. (607) 358-5748 or visit https://www.facebook.com/flycreekvalleycornmaze

PARTY—8 p.m. “Upstate Hallow ‘23” Halloween party. Ghost’s goblins and girlfriends welcome. Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4525 or visit https://www.facebook.com/upstatebarandgrill/