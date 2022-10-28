HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

TRICK OR TREAT – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids for a Sleepy Hollow themed trick or treat through the Historic Village. Meet the headless horseman and Ichabod Crane from the classic tale and enjoy readings in the School house at 1:15, 2:15, & 3:15. Admission is free to children and accomanpying adults with donation. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

HIKE-A-THON – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for the first ever Halloween Hike-A-Thon to support the community recycling event, Drive-Thru-Drop-Off. Location TBA. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/halloween-hike-a-thon/

MALLOWEEN – Noon – 3 p.m. Come trick or treat around the mall in your best costume from Noon to 1 for children 12 & under. Then enjoy games and the costume contest from Noon to 3. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

BOO AT THE BEAR – 1 – 7 p.m. Bring the kids out in their Halloween best for pictures with ‘Beary the Polar Bear’ and enter to win a gift certificate, enjoy spooky flavors of ice cream. Any child coming in costume gets a free kiddy cone. Fun family event for all. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream, 5212 State Highway 28 S, Oneonta. (607) 432-0901 or visit facebook.com/people/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More/100063771512068/

PUMPKIN PAINTING & MOVIE NIGHT – 4 p.m. Paint a pumpkin and enjoy some snacks. Take-home or leave to be displayed in the Pumpkin Glow. Stay at 5 p.m. for a family friendly Halloween movie night, then at 6:30 the adults and older children are invited for a good old Halloween Horror movie. Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to learn about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. Reservations required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456 or visit farmersmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $25/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

ONEONTA PUMPKIN GLOW – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and a candlelit walk through Huntington Park to view the carved pumpkins of this years pumpkin glow. Vote for your favorite. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

UPSTATE HALLOW – 8 p.m. Celebrate Halloween with a costume contest, dance contest, drink specials, with DJ Articulate Art Boden. It’s bound to be a wild night for all. Upstate Bar & Grill, 5418 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4525.

THEATER – 8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘Misery’ adapted by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King. General admission, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

SHIFT FAIR – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy holistic healing and spiritual fair with Shift New York. Will include tried & true psychic readings & healing, free workshops, and many metaphysical vendors. Tickets, $13 at the door. Held at Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit ShiftNewYork.com

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

RUMMAGE SALE – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rummage through and find clothing, books, household goods, and Christmas items. Then enjoy an ice cream sundae. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church (in the Pantry), 1472 County Highway 22, Schuyler Lake. pastorsharonrankinsburd@160nogugmail-com

MEET THE ARTIST – Noon – 2 p.m. Meet the artist behind the ‘Radiant Edges’ exhibit, Regina B. Quinn, and get questions answered about the pieces and her process to create them. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

SCREENING & DISCUSSION – 6:30 p.m. The public is invited for screening of 2020 award winning documentary ‘Without a Whisper: Konnón:Kwe’ followed by a keynote address from the director, Katsitsionni Fox (Mohawk) and 3 of her collaborators on the topic ‘Indigenous Women and the Fight for Women’s Rights in the United States.’ Free, open to the public. Lecture Hall #3, Hodgdon IRC, SUNY Oneonta. Visit nystate-history.com

POETRY & DANCE – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening celebrating the publishing of book ‘Aerial Concave Without Cloud’ by Sueyeun Juliette Lee, followed by a performance by dancer/choreographer Jungwoong Kim. Tickets, $20/person. Bushel Collective, 106 Main Street, Delhi. info@bushelcollective.org or visit bushelcollective.org/events/reading-and-performance-sueyeun-juliette-lee-and-jungwoong-kim/