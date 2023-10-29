Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

Trunk or Treat At
The Community Bible Chapel

HALLOWEEN—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Trunk or Treat.” Features activities, candy and prizes, with fun for the whole family. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/community-bible-chapel-trunk-or-treat-2/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Richfield Springs High School, 93 East Main Street, Richfield Springs. RedCrossBlood.org

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic roll and pears. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

RAILWAY—4:30 & 6:30 p.m. “Count-Trackula’s Spooky Halloween Tour” presented by Rail Explorers USA. 8 mile round trip featuring majestic views, ghostly sightings and true spooky ghost stories of the Milford area. All ages welcome. Tickets, $90. Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (877) 833-8588 or visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour the maze of a castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

