HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Professionals Night Out

NETWORKING—5-6:30 p.m. “Fun Professionals Meet Up: Speed Networking.” Aged 18+. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or visit https://archieapp.co/cooperstown-coworks-1/public/events

HALLOWEEN—8:30-10 a.m. “Preschool Halloween Party.” Cider, donuts and costumes. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/athletics/programs/preschool-programs/

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Evaluating Water Quality Trends in Agricultural Watersheds Prioritized for Management.” Led by James Webber, USGS hydrologist. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

Cancelled – STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ 

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story read aloud by library staff. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of tuna noodle casserole, corn, green beans and frosted cupcakes. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5 p.m. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn (yarn and crochet hooks available). Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HALLOWEEN—3:30 p.m. “Halloween Beanie Hunt.” Children only; registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday on the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

HALLOWEEN—6:30 and 7:30 p.m. “Art in the Dark Tours.” Fees apply; reservations required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

THEATRE—9 p.m. Hitchcocktober screening of “Psycho.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/10181730

