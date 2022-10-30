HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-31-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

ONEONTA PARADE – 5 p.m. Bring the kids in their scariest, prettiest, or even weirdest costumes for the Oneonta Parade. Parade begins at 6 p.m. Line up is at 5 p.m. on Elm Street, Oneonta. Visit destinationoneonta.com

COOPERSTOWN PARADE – 5 p.m. The gremlins, ghouls, fairies, and ghosties and everything in between take over the town for a fun parade down Main Street, Cooperstown.

TRICK OR TREAT – 3:30 – 8 p.m. Bring the kids for fun trick or treating through Main Street Oneonta. Stick around to catch the parade at 6. Main Street, Oneonta. Visit destinationoneonta.com

HALL OF FAME – 3:30 – 5 p.m. Children in costume with their families can enjoy a trick-or-treating adventure through the museum with candy and Hall of Fame Trivia. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/halloween-celebration-2022?date=0

TRUNK OR TREAT – 4 p.m. – Dark. Bring the kids out to see the decorated cars, collect candy, build your own spider, make a puffy ghost, carve pumpkins, and much more. Railroad Inn, 28 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7111.

SANITORIUM – 5 – 10 p.m. Take a haunted walk through the Southside Sanitorium as presented by Luncheons & Dragons. Maybe you’ll even come out alive on the other side. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.