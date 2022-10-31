HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

COMMUNITY HIKE – 9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This weeks hike will be at Betty and Wilber Davis State Park, Westford, with hike leader Sarah Patterson. (607)432-6284 or visit susqadk.org

VOTE – Noon – 8 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 -7 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. Register at redcrossblood.org

ANGEL NETWORK – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy mix and mingle event with the Angel Network and learn how you can support the community. Business casual attire. Free admission, light refreshments provided. There will be a vocal performance by CCS students. Held at The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Visit angelnetworkofcooperstown.org