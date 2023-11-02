Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

‘Savannah Sipping Society’ with
the Catskill Community Players

THEATRE—8 p.m. “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jones, Hope and Wooten, presented by the Catskill Community Players. A comedy about 4 unique women longing to escape the daily routine who meet at yoga and have an impromptu happy hour, leading to the restart of their lives. Tickets $20. The Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. info@catskillplayers.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers

BLOOD DRIVE—3-7 p.m. Laurens High School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. RedCrossBlood.org

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

OPEN HOUSE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prospective students are invited to tour campus, meet faculty and staff, learn about the programs, aid, more. Registration available, walk-ins welcome. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4028 or visit https://www.herkimer.edu/

FUNDRAISER—Noon. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and support Helios Care programs. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

HAUDENOSAUNEE—1 p.m. “Stories from the People of the Longhouse with Perry Ground.” Hear traditional legends that teach about the beliefs, customs and history of the Haudenosaunee people. Tickets, $12/non-member (adult). The Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YARN CLUB—2-3:30 p.m. First Friday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

SUPPER—4:30-7:30 p.m. “Chili Supper.” Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 237-2930 or (607) 437-4656.

OPENING RECEPTION—5–8 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the exhibit “TEACH,” featuring the fine art of local teachers, during the First Friday events. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

CONTRADANCE—7:30-10:30 p.m. Rejoin your friends for a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society, featuring music by Eileen Kalfass and Harvey Nusbaum with Bob Nicholson calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

COMEDY—8 p.m. Doors open at 7. “North Country Stand-Up Comedy” with headliner Dummy Magnet Mike Gaffney and featuring Lauren Turczak of the Broadway Comedy Club. Doors open at 7. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

