HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Meals for Seniors

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich, three-bean salad and pineapple. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ARTS & CRAFTS—4-6 p.m. “Watercolor.” All levels welcome. Fees apply; registration required. Held Mondays through 11/24. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

ART—4-5:30 p.m.”After School Art Program: Creative Art Exploration.” Open to children aged 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Continues Mondays through 11/25. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/kids-teens-art-classes

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR