Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Meals for Seniors

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cream of broccoli soup, egg salad sandwich, three-bean salad and pineapple. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each first Monday of the month with Debra Miller. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ARTS & CRAFTS—4-6 p.m. “Watercolor.” All levels welcome. Fees apply; registration required. Held Mondays through 11/24. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

ART—4-5:30 p.m.”After School Art Program: Creative Art Exploration.” Open to children aged 6-10. Fees apply; registration required. Continues Mondays through 11/25. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/kids-teens-art-classes

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-30-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 30 Adirondack Mountain Club Hike at Thatcher State Park COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. All are invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring weather appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Thacher State Park, Voorheesville, with hike leader Glenda Bolton. (607) 432-7485 or visit susqadk.org DINE FOR A CAUSE—Each Tuesday through May 31, eat out at Social Eats Project 607 and a percentage of the proceeds will go to…

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…