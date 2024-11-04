HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Election Day!

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “67th Pancake Day Fundraiser.” Presented by the Cooperstown Rotary Club at the Cooperstown Veterans Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Election Day Pie Fundraiser.” Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or visit https://bvartscenter.org/

SPAGHETTI SUPPER—4 p.m. “Worcester Emergency Squad Annual Election Day Spaghetti Supper.” Worcester Hose Company, 36 Church Street, Worcester. (607) 397-8032 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057652470842

SUPPER—4-8 p.m. “Election Day Supper.” Beef barley soup, bread and pie. Dinner by donation. Eat in or take out. Springfield Presbyterian Church, 5446 State Highway 20, East Springfield. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1134866703919897/user/100000587088163/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Table Rock Trails, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen at (607) 715-0752 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

MEET & GREET—5:30-7 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Gathering to welcome new residents to the Village of Cooperstown. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

