HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

HOT COCOA RUN – 9:30 a.m. Get out and run a 5K or do a 1K Walk, Run, and Roll. 5K is through the city of Oneonta while the 1K is untimed and through Neahwa Park. All runners receive a Hot Chocolate at the end. Proceeds from the run benefit Arc Otsego’s Helping Hands Fund to assist individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Race entry, $25/person for the 5K. Start & Finish at the Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/arcotsego

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting is open for this years general election. Otsego County residents can vote on their schedule at either Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta or at Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Visit otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for more information.

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by to buy, sell, or trade with 60+ dealers showing arms & military relics from pre-Revolutionary War to present with the Mid-State Arms collectors. Admission, $3/person. All regulations will be obeyed. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

THEATER – 2 p.m. The Catskill Community Players present comedy Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy, ‘Exhibit This!’ featuring 13 short skits based on art work displayed at The Met. Tickets, $20/general admission. Wieting Theater, 168 Main Street, Worcester. Visit catskillplayers.org

THEATER – 3 p.m. The Orpheus Theater presents ‘Young Frankenstein’ featuring fun tunes from ‘Transylvania Mania’ to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz.’ The production is sure to leave the audience in stitches. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or visit facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre