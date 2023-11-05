HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Concert of Many Genres at

Foothills Performing Arts Center

CONCERT—6:30-9:30 p.m. “Mixed Genres.” A concert with something for everyone. $10 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

EXHIBIT—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Portraits by Lady Ostapeck.” On view through 12/6. Village Hall Gallery, 187 Main Street, Sharon Springs.

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. Will Kleffner, director of the Cooperstown Food Bank, explains what the food bank offers and how to receive/give/volunteer. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/