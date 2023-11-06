HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

‘The Otsego Trolley Line’

with rail historian Jim Loudon

SPEAKER SERIES—6:30-7:30 p.m. “The Otsego Trolley Line, An Audio-Visual Documentary.” Jim Loudon, author and rail historian, presents on the history of the Otsego County Trolley. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit https://www.facebook.com/springfieldcenterlibrary/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, 303 West Main Street, West Winfield. RedCrossBlood.org

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Andes Rail Trail & Spur, 266 Depot Street, Andes. Contact hike leader Tom Austin, (607) 435-8107, or visit https://susqadk.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday & Thursday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of BBQ chicken breast, baked beans, mixed vegetables and a peanut butter cookie. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

ELECTION DINNER—5-6:30 p.m. “Election Day Lasagna Dinner.” Salad, lasagna, bread and cake. Donations appreciated. Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville.

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

MONTHLY MEET & GREET—5:30 p.m. “Welcome Home Cooperstown.” Welcome new residents to the area and help them make connections with established residents and institutions. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownny.org/welcome-home-cooperstown/

POTTERY CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Centering the Potter and the Clay.” 6-week pottery course to learn the basics of wheel throwing, with attention to body alignment to increase safety. Tuition, $210. Held Tuesday evenings through December 12. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/