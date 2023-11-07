Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

‘Future Memory’ Art Exhibit Opens,
Accompanies Glimmerglass Film Days Festival

FILM DAYS—Noon to 5 p.m. “Art Exhibition: Future Memory.” Megan Irving, Ava Fedorov and Ashley Cooper present multimedia art works that offer another perspective on the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days theme, “Messengers.” Open through 11/13. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. FoxCare Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HEALTH SCREENING—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free cancer screenings from the cancer screening coach. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (888) 345-0225 or visit https://www.bassett.org/events/2023/11/free-mobile-coach-cancer-screening-oneonta

PUBLIC SAFETY—10 a.m. “Fire Safety.” Members of the Springfield Fire Department will present on what to do in a fire. Free, open to all. Auditorium, Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit https://www.facebook.com/springfieldcenterlibrary/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

LOCAL AUTHOR—11 a.m. Visit with Joanie Duncan, author of “Scars Never Heal,” which is based on her life experience in an abusive relationship. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Second Wednesday each month. Join the group and work on fiber projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Exploring the Potter Wheel.” All levels are invited to learn about throwing, centering, and making bowls and mugs on the potter’s wheel. Tuition $210, includes a bag of clay. Held Wednesdays through December 13. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.  Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 326-4797.

PRESENTATION—7 p.m. “Hartwick College Visiting Writer Series.” Professor Emeritus Robert Benson reads from his seventh book of poems, “What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4921 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-24-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 Otsego County Chamber Awards Dinner AWARDS DINNER—5:30 p.m. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate this year’s award winners: Geoffrey Doyle, Eugene Bettiol Jr. Distinguished Citizen of the Year; Casella Waste Systems, Business of the Year Award; Creekside Industries, Breakthrough Award; Connie Herzig, Volunteer of the Year; and Dan Buttermann, Leadership Otsego Distinguished Alumnus. Held at the Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2023-annual-spring-awards-dinner-blooming-with-brilliance-1079 BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 23 Huntington Memorial Library Kick’s Off Summer Reading KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. The Summer Reading Program starts with a bang, featuring food, fun and more. Youth who register will receive a cute backpack filled with information. The theme of the program this year is “Better Together.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/ BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross.…