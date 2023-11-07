HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

‘Future Memory’ Art Exhibit Opens,

Accompanies Glimmerglass Film Days Festival

FILM DAYS—Noon to 5 p.m. “Art Exhibition: Future Memory.” Megan Irving, Ava Fedorov and Ashley Cooper present multimedia art works that offer another perspective on the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days theme, “Messengers.” Open through 11/13. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. FoxCare Center, 1 Fox Care Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

HEALTH SCREENING—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free cancer screenings from the cancer screening coach. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (888) 345-0225 or visit https://www.bassett.org/events/2023/11/free-mobile-coach-cancer-screening-oneonta

PUBLIC SAFETY—10 a.m. “Fire Safety.” Members of the Springfield Fire Department will present on what to do in a fire. Free, open to all. Auditorium, Springfield Community Center, 129 County Route 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit https://www.facebook.com/springfieldcenterlibrary/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

LOCAL AUTHOR—11 a.m. Visit with Joanie Duncan, author of “Scars Never Heal,” which is based on her life experience in an abusive relationship. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Second Wednesday each month. Join the group and work on fiber projects. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Exploring the Potter Wheel.” All levels are invited to learn about throwing, centering, and making bowls and mugs on the potter’s wheel. Tuition $210, includes a bag of clay. Held Wednesdays through December 13. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

FAMILY SUPPORT—6 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. Held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 326-4797.

PRESENTATION—7 p.m. “Hartwick College Visiting Writer Series.” Professor Emeritus Robert Benson reads from his seventh book of poems, “What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4921 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/visiting-writers-series/