HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Honoring Our Veterans

VETERANS DAY

VETERANS DAY—10:30 a.m. “14th Annual Veteran’s 5K Run/Walk.” Race begins at Noon. $20. Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. 607-435-1658 (texts preferred) or visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/25mainteach-cxg5w

PARADE – 11 a.m. “Cooperstown Veterans Day Parade.” Begins at the Cooperstown American Legion and proceeds up Main Street to the intersection of Main Street and Pine Boulevard, where the veterans host the Veterans Day ceremony. Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8282.

VETERANS – 11 a.m. Oneonta Veterans Day ceremony held in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alpost259/

CONCERT—6-9 p.m. “A Tribute to American Veterans,” featuring country music artist Daryl Worley. Free to all veterans with ID. Admission for everyone else, $20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FREE FISHING DAY—All day. No license required. All other regulations apply. Visit https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-day-3/

BIRD WALK—8:30 a.m. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society presents a walk along the shores of Otsego Lake. Free, open to the public. All experience levels welcome. Held to complement showing of the film “Geographies of Solitude” at 10 a.m. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

WASSAIL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Wasailing Weekends.” Learn to prepare classic holiday drink. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek. (607) 547-9692 or visit https://www.flycreekcidermill.com/

FILM DAYS—10 a.m. “Geographies of Solitude.” Follow naturalist and environmentalist Zoe Lucas in the rich ecosystem of Sable Island (Northwest Atlantic) as she spends 40 years collecting, cleaning and documenting the marine litter that washes up on the island. Tickets, $10 at the door. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

HOLIDAY WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Printing Holiday Cards on the 1862 Liberty Press.” Create a custom holiday card to send to family and friends. Cost, $85/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HOLIDAY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Annual Holiday Bazaar.” Handcrafted items, decorations, vintage pieces, baked goods, more. Lunch of homemade soups and desert served at 11. Proceeds benefit restoration and maintenance of historic building. The Major’s Inn, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2393 or visit https://www.themajorsinn.com/

FILM DAYS—10:30 a.m. “Safety Last.” Comedic silent film in which the actor literally risked his life to get a laugh. Featuring live accompaniment by Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

CAREER FAIR—11 a.m. “Optum Virtual Career Event.” Chat one-on-one with recruiters about open roles. Hosted by Optum/Bassett Healthcare. Visit https://uhg.hr/Q4UHGVirtualCareerEvent

LUNCHEON – Noon to 3 p.m. Veterans Day luncheon featuring soup, salad, dessert. Free to all veterans. American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-9924 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064752966604

OPEN MIC—Noon to 2 p.m. “Uplifting Storytelling, Poetry, Singer/Songwriter.” Family-friendly opportunity to share stories, humor, poetry, original songs, more. Emceed by Swami Tirtha. Free. The Green Earth Natural Foods & Café, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Connect@orangecowboy.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-lighthearted-story-telling-humor-poetry-tickets-725771129987?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

FILM DAYS—12:45 p.m. “The Color of Ink.” Documentary feature on the art of Toronto inkmaker Jason Logan, who uses foraged ingredients. Tickets, $10 at the door. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

ART WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Storytelling & Illustration: A Children’s Book Workshop.” Children aged 9-14 tour the “Frog and Toad and Other Friends” exhibit, then write their own stories and pair them with drawings before learning to bind their new books by hand. $90/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FILM DAYS—1 p.m. “The Nettle Dress.” Filmmaker Dylan Howitt captures the work to turn nettles from a wild plant into a dress with textile artist Allan Brown. $10 at the door. Louis C. Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

THESPIANS—2 & 7 p.m. “The SpongeBob Musical.” Tickets, $12. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org

THEATER—2 p.m. “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. $20 general admission. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

FILM DAYS—2 p.m. “Wolfwalkers.” Nominated for the 2021 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, this follows heroine Robyn as she joins her father on a quest to kill the last wolves in Ireland, only to learn the wolves are not what she thought they were. Free; popcorn and hot cocoa included. Lunches welcome. Ballroom, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

KIDS HIKE—2 p.m. “OCCA Get the Kids Out Hike: Using Nature Backpacks.” OCCA Educator Shelby MacLeish leads kids on an exploration of the Village of Cooperstown. Registration required. Held after the Film Days showing of “Wolfwalkers.” Begins at the Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—2:30 p.m. “My Architect.” This film follows the life of architect Louis I. Kahn through the eyes of the illegitimate son he left behind, filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn. Louis C. Jones, Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—3 p.m. “The Plastic Bag Store: The Film.” Documentary feature film followed by Q&A with artist and filmmaker Robin Frohardt. $10 at the door. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FLOWER ART—3-5 p.m. “Brushes & Blooms: November Chill.” Local artist Susan Jones Kenyon guides participants in painting beautiful blooms. No experience necessary. Cost, $95. All materials provided. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown

FILM DAYS—5:30 p.m. “Kash Kash.” Documentary film in which Lea Najjar creates a portrait of her hometown, Beirut. $10 at the door. Followed by dinner buffet at 7:15, featuring Lebanese cuisine at Templeton Hall. Tickets sold separately. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

STAR GAZING—7-8:30 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy.” Learn about the night sky, spot Jupiter and Saturn, find the constellations, more. Bring comfortable folding chairs and dress warmly. Followed by hot chocolate. Free. Presented by OCCA at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Empire Wild.” Performance by dynamic, genre-bending crossover trio fusing the sounds of pop, folk, Broadway and more. Free, open to the public. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “All in the Timing.” $5 general admission. Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

FILM DAYS—9 p.m. “Selections from the Thomas Edison Film Festival.” Includes post-screening Q&A, cash bar. Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/