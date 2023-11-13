HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Make Paper Pumpkins with

the Harris Memorial Library

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Papier-mâché Pumpkins.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

INFORMATION—5:30 p.m. “Public Information Meeting: NY Routes 7/23/Maple Street Intersection Reconstruction.” Oneonta High School Auditorium, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 772-7336 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Wilbur Park, Oneonta. Contact hike leader Sarah Patterson, (607) 432-6284, or visit https://susqadk.org/

KIDS ACTIVITIES—10-11 a.m. “Preschool Tuesdays.” 1-hour program for toddlers and their families featuring story time, gallery tours, active play, and art projects. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Clay Sculpture.” Adults learn the basics of clay sculpting. Students choose their own subjects. Perfect for beginners+. Tuition $210. Held 6 weeks, Tuesdays through December 19. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage with peppers and onions, coleslaw, three bean salad and gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

ART WORKSHOP—2 p.m. “Painting with Patrice for Adults.” Teen and adult artists are invited to paint a fall birch tree with acrylics and the direction of an experienced artist. Free, registration requested. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

POTTERY—3:15-5 p.m. “Little & Big Smithy’s Beginner Pottery Wheel (ages 6+).” 6-week class where students learn the basics of throwing on the pottery wheel. Tuition of $175 includes clay. Held Tuesdays through December 19. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

YOGA—6 p.m. “Tuesday Evening Yoga Classes” with instructor Wanda Hunt. $10/class. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd