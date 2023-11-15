HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Business Seminar on Electronic Security

LUNCH & LEARN—Noon to 2 p.m. “Smart Business Seminar: NY Shield Act.” Gain insights into New York’s specific legislation to improve electronic data security. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.directive.com/securing-your-business.html

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

MAKER CLUB—10 a.m. Bring your art, crochet, sewing, knit or other handwork project to chat, share and enjoy making. Held each 1st and 3rd Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/adult-programs/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Light-up Holiday House.” 6-week hand building course for students to make a holiday scene. Create houses, stores, skating rink or any wintry scene that can be lit up with a string of fairy lights. Tuition $210. Held six weeks, Thursdays through December 21. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of Philly cheeseburger, O’Brien potatoes, zucchini and sugar cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. John Robertson, executive VP of Technicolor in Hollywood, discusses preservation and restoration of iconic Hollywood classics such as “White Christmas.” Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

FLORAL—5:30 p.m. “Flower Hour: Pumpkin Spice Edition!” Design a Thanksgiving centerpiece for the table. No experience necessary, all materials provided. Reservations required. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown/

GAME NIGHT—5:30 p.m. “Canasta Game Night.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcomes. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

SUSAN FENIMORE COOPER—7-9 p.m. “Susan Fenimore Cooper’s Reckoning with Native American Dispossession.” Live Zoom lecture presented by professor Rochelle Johnson on the writings of Susan Fenimore Cooper. Free, suggested donation $15. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

FLY CREEK FIRE DISTRICT—7 p.m. The community is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners. Held the third Thursday of the month at the Fly Creek Fire House, 832 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Visit http://www.flycreekfire.com/ for info.

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Open mic with SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon