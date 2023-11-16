HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

EarthBeat! Concert Presented

by the Oneonta Concert Association

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “The Vanaver Caravan: EarthBeat!” Oneonta Concert Association presents a whirlwind of world dance and live music. Tickets, $25. Goodrich Theater, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. YMCA at Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-6:30 p.m. Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

FOOD DRIVE—Through 11/20. Donate non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, laundry detergent and diapers to the Cooperstown Food Pantry. Collection bins are located inside the front doors at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

REGISTRATION DEADLINE— “2023 Holiday Dinner and Dance.” Includes buffet dinner (5 p.m.), door prizes and music by Dirt Road Express (6-9). $15/person. Tri-County Senior Center, American Legion Hall, 22 Union Street, Sidney. (607) 563-8065 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé, or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

GARDEN—11 a.m. to noon. “Winter Soil Health Class.” Understand winter soil challenges, preparation techniques, protect against frost/erosion, composting, more. Presented online by the Otsego Master Gardeners. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG

LIBRARY WORKSHOP—Noon to 1 p.m. “Libby App 101.” Learn the basics of using Libby to access the library’s collection of eBooks, digital audio books and magazines. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

NATURE WALK—1-2:30 p.m. “Homeschool Nature Walk: Star Field.” Registration required. Meet on Chicken Farm Hill, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/homeschool-nature-walk-star-field

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CELEBRATE—6 p.m. “An Evening of Words and Music.” Celebrate the release of the book “Opposite of Shadow” by Brian Bendin and Linda Smith. Strawberry Hall (next to the Library), Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

ART CLASS—6 p.m. “Winter Solstice: Jewelry/Elixir/Wreath.” Learn to make an immunity boosting elixir with Jessica Capeci from Windswept Farm, a pair of Herkimer diamond earrings with Marissa from Creative Roots Studio, and a mini wreath to adorn the front door. Cost, $95. All materials included. Reservations required. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

THEATRE—7-9 p.m. “Junior Musical Theatre Rave.” Ultimate dance party extravaganza celebrating the enchanting world of musicals, open to teens aged 10 to 18. Tickets, $10 to support the upcoming production of “Shrek Jr.” The Loft at Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.orpheustheatre.org/jr-musical-rave

DANCE FEST—7 p.m. “The Sharon Springs Dance Festival 2023.” Weekend of dance performances, demonstrations and master classes for all ages. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, 191 Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit https://klinkharthall.org/dance/

AUDUBON SOCIETY—7:30-8:30 p.m. “A Glorious Galapagos Adventure.” Member Kathryn Davino shares photos and stories about Galapagos wildlife with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Presented over Zoom. Visit https://doas.us/