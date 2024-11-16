HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

CCS Thespians Present

‘James and the Giant Peach’

THEATER—2 p.m. CCS Thespians Fall Musical “James and the Giant Peach.” Cooperstown High School auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or visit https://www.cooperstowncs.org/

YOGA—8-9 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Super Heroes Humane Society Rummage Sale and Raffle.” Hundreds of new and vintage items. Super Heroes Humane Society, 182 Roundhouse Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Beginner Stone Setting.” All materials provided. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

LITERACY—12:30-4:30 p.m. “First Annual Literacy and Career Extravaganza.” Scholastic book fair, magic show, interactive presentation by 12 area professionals and more. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 868-6599 or visit https://www.richfieldcsd.org/

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

REMEMBRANCE—1 p.m. “Transgender Day of Remembrance.” Held in person and online. Presented by the Otsego Pride Alliance at SUNY Oneonta, Lee Hall, 81 East Dormitory Drive, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

CRAFTERNOON—2-5 p.m. Craft with friends. Bring your own beverage and chair. Free; registration required. Rigby Handcraft Teaching studio, 43 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.emilierigby.com/learn/september-8th-crafternoon-dejk9

CRAFTERNOON—2 p.m. Make snowflakes from wrapping paper squares or bring your own craft to enjoy with the group. All welcome. First Baptist Church of Hartwick, 3110 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-8168 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/955766744568040

THEATRE—2 p.m. Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Presented by the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department with the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. SUNY Oneonta, 106 Fine Arts Center, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Symphonies, Celebrations and Shenanigans.” Fall concert presented by the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble. Free and open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-1627 or visit https://www.catskillvalleywindensemble.org/events

CONCERT—3 p.m. David Kaplan, piano, and Catherine Gregory, flute, perform chamber music works by Schumann, Frank, Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev. Admission by donation at the door. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford at the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. https://friendsmusic.org/

FUNDRAISER—6-8 p.m. “Adopt a Senior Pet Month BINGO!” Minimum food/beverage purchase to play. Presented by Super Heroes Humane Society at Roots Public Social Club, 175 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

