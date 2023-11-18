Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Cooperstown Decorates for the Holidays

HOLIDAY—2 p.m. “Decorating Day.” Join the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee to decorate Santa’s Cottage and village lampposts for the holidays. All decorations provided. Bring your own gloves and ladders. Meet at Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. E-mail cooperstownchristmas@gmail.com to reserve a pole.

STORYTELLING—12:30-2 p.m. “Rethinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday” with Onondaga nation master storyteller Perry Ground. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie.  (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

PRIDE—1 p.m. “Transgender Day of Remembrance.” Honor the lives of trans and gender-expansive people who have been lost this year due to violence and transphobia. Otsego Pride Alliance at The Green Earth, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-1508 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble Fall Concert.” Featuring “Desert Sage” by Michael Markowsky, “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” by John Adams and more. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CatskillValleyWindEnsemble

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Friends of Music of Stamford presents a concert of works by Bach, Beethoven, Bloch and Rachmaninov performed by two internationally-celebrated musicians. Admission by donation, suggested $12. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org.

STORYTELLING—3-4 p.m. “Stories from the People of the Long House” with Onondaga nation master storyteller Perry Ground. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie.  (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

