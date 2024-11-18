HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Make Watercolor Cards at the

Village Library of Cooperstown

ARTS & CRAFTS—5 p.m. “Adult Craft Night: Watercolor Cards.” RSVP required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Arnold Lake State Forest, Arnold Lake Road, Hartwick. Contact hike leader Jendy Murphy at (518) 605-5642 or visit https://susqadk.org/

GRIEF—10 a.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is chicken Florentine, seasoned rice, applesauce and frosted birthday cake. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

COOKING—6-8 p.m. “Jammin’ for the Holidays.” Hands-on jam making class; basic home food preservation with the water-bath canning method. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

MEDITATE—6-7 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday. The Local Bird, 139 Main, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/calendar/

