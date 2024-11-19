Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

History of Local Railroad with
the Fly Creek Historical Society

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. Fly Creek Historical Society hosts Jim Loudon, author/rail historian, presenting on the Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad. Fly Creek Methodist Church, Route 26, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077445521390

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Assess Road Crossings in the Upper Tioughnioga Watershed.” Led by Jake Lynch and Brandan Aschmutat, Cortland SWCD conservation assistants. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Christmas items are not on sale. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/ 

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF—10 a.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

PARENTHOOD—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Mom & Baby Yoga Workshop.” Fees apply. Clark Sports Center, 124, County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Art Class for Kids.” Kids learn basic art skills with instructor Sonja Eklund. Suggested donations apply. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Libby 101.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and pudding parfait. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

GATHERING PLACE—1-3 p.m. “Sewing & Quilting Group.” All levels welcome; bring your sewing machine. Free to members. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 2674732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

GRIEF—2 p.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

NETWORKING—5-6:30 p.m. “Fun Professionals Meet Up.” Aged 18+. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or visit https://archieapp.co/cooperstown-coworks-1/public/events

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 11/21. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

OPEN STUDIO—6-9 p.m. “Open Ceramics Studio & Slab Mugs.” Fees apply; registration required. Adults only, materials provided. Held Wednesdays through 11/27. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.”  Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Featuring a presentation by Richard Ranieri on the “Civilian Conservation Corp at Gilbert Lake State Park.” Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/ 

AGING—7:30 p.m.; potluck at 6:30 p.m. Talk by Laura Palada on “Age-Friendly Care” at Bassett Healthcare Network. Guests welcome. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 237-2930 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PierstownGrange

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick Jazz Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-10-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 10 Explore Hall, Park, & Local Organizations BLOCK PARTY – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of the summer season with local organizations from Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park to the Otsego Boat Deputy, Otsego Outdoors, and Springfield Center Library. The Rolling Meadows clydesdales will be on hand to greet visitors, the Susquehanna SPCA will have opportunities for adoptions, and Hanzolo will be performing live from noon to 2 p.m. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/block-party-on-june-10-with-hyde-hall-glimmerglass-state-park/ BAG SALE – 8:30 a.m. Find a wide variety of clothing,…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…