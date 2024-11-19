HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

History of Local Railroad with

the Fly Creek Historical Society

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. Fly Creek Historical Society hosts Jim Loudon, author/rail historian, presenting on the Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad. Fly Creek Methodist Church, Route 26, Fly Creek. (802) 345-5406 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077445521390

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. “2024 Watershed Wednesdays: Assess Road Crossings in the Upper Tioughnioga Watershed.” Led by Jake Lynch and Brandan Aschmutat, Cortland SWCD conservation assistants. Presented online by Upper Susquehanna Coalition. Visit https://www.uppersusquehanna.org/usc/usc-resources/watershed-wednesdays/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half off everything except priced jewelry and furniture. Christmas items are not on sale. Every first and third Wednesday. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft. Free. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF—10 a.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

PARENTHOOD—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Mom & Baby Yoga Workshop.” Fees apply. Clark Sports Center, 124, County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Art Class for Kids.” Kids learn basic art skills with instructor Sonja Eklund. Suggested donations apply. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

LIBRARY—11 a.m. “Libby 101.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and pudding parfait. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

GATHERING PLACE—1-3 p.m. “Sewing & Quilting Group.” All levels welcome; bring your sewing machine. Free to members. Oneonta Gathering Place, 5506 State Route 7, Oneonta. (607) 2674732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

GRIEF—2 p.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

NETWORKING—5-6:30 p.m. “Fun Professionals Meet Up.” Aged 18+. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or visit https://archieapp.co/cooperstown-coworks-1/public/events

FIRST AID—5:30-8:30 p.m. “CPR/AED First Aid Certification.” Presented by the American Red Cross. Fees apply; registration required. Continues 11/21. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

OPEN STUDIO—6-9 p.m. “Open Ceramics Studio & Slab Mugs.” Fees apply; registration required. Adults only, materials provided. Held Wednesdays through 11/27. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/the-studio

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

MOUNTAIN CLUB—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Featuring a presentation by Richard Ranieri on the “Civilian Conservation Corp at Gilbert Lake State Park.” Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/

AGING—7:30 p.m.; potluck at 6:30 p.m. Talk by Laura Palada on “Age-Friendly Care” at Bassett Healthcare Network. Guests welcome. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 237-2930 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PierstownGrange

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick Jazz Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

