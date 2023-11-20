Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Stamford Rail Trail, Catskill Scenic Trail, Stamford. Contact hike leader Jim Ipsen, (607) 715-0752, or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Hosted and facilitated by Helios Care staff trained in grief and loss. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, Italian-blend vegetables, garlic knot and chocolate chip cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

