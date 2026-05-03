TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 4

Hartwick College/SUNY Oneonta

Orchestras In Concert

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Hartwick-SUNY Orchestra Concert. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261277422807596&set=a.418484840420196

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237770986725154&set=pcb.3038900039652261

TRAVEL INFORMATION—11 a.m. “The Taste of Italy” tour. Trip to be held 10/21-28, 2027, led by Phyllis Orlowski. Informational meeting presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 282-0080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238079815005668&set=gm.3060468650828733&idorvanity=1197122360496714

ADULT EDUCATION—11:30 a.m. “Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program.” Presented by Kelly Morrisey. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues on 5/18. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

ADULT EDUCATION—1 p.m. “The Best Movies You Have Never Heard Of.” Presented by Todd Jones. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues on 5/11. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. “Canva Class Series: Creating Social Media Graphics.” Free; registration required. Bring your own laptop/tablet for hands-on learning. Continues 5/18. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1360008646153500&set=a.458767152944325

CRAFT—6:30 p.m. “Make and Take Workshop: Living Wreaths.” Fees apply; registration required. All supplies included. Oneonta Federated Garden Club at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1698599191125500?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

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