TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 3

Exhibits, Demonstrations, and Music

at the Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center

ARTS & CULTURE—2-5 p.m. Exhibit openings, demonstrations and live music. info@bvartscenter.org or bvartscenter.org

• “Working Hands” exhibit opening. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris.

• “A New Settlement, A New Nation.” Artists will be on hand to discuss their work and its place in the retelling of the birth of a nation. Morris Historical Society Museum, 89 South Broad Street, Morris.

BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. VFW Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. Breakfast by donation. Proceeds go toward scholarships, holiday boxes, and helping local soldiers and families. Veteran’s Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=26855451217419151&set=gm.26600375139595345&idorvanity=321873527872198

BREAKFAST—8 a.m. to noon. Fly Creek Area Historical Society Country Breakfast. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, beverages and more. $12, all you can eat. 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek.

BENEFIT—9-11 a.m. “Colie’s 5K Fire Run/Walk.” Fees apply; registration required. Starts/ends at the Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/RichfieldSprings/ColiesRun?utm_source=platform_find_a_race&utm_medium=referral&fbclid=IwY2xjawQNUHxleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETIxcFVpWG9pT3A2S1ZpVXFIc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHilkBP0Idb9h76gsMcRQZvMS4qlIIIlbTfEsvUd9x0rpFhL0HrKBB8Ae9ARt_aem_QueCJe9FJwa52j1ghUWCHw

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

DINNER—11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicken and biscuit dinner with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and strawberries and vanilla ice cream dessert. Fees apply. Laurens Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook Street, Laurens.

STAR WARS—Noon to 5 p.m. “Star Wars Day 2026.” Trivia, costume contest, feature film, animated shorts and more. Free. Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/895151340025939?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Khalil Jade.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2031733497692094

THEATER—2 p.m. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Tickets required. Tri-Town Theatre, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com/mermaid

SPRING CONCERT—3 p.m. “A Taste of Opera.” Celebrating 45 years of the Mohawk Valley Choral Society. For seasoned opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Tickets required. Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee Street, Utica. (315) 826-3092 or https://www.mvchoral.com/

CELEBRATION—3 p.m. Klezmer Concert in Celebration of Temple Beth El’s 90th Anniversary. Featuring nationally recognized ensemble “The Big Galut(e).” Opening remarks by Oneonta Mayor Dan Buttermann. Fees apply. Temple Beth El of Oneonta, 83 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 222-5687.

GARDENING—3-5 p.m. “The Gift of Seed.” Community seed-gifting ceremony hosted by Fruition Seeds. Potluck to follow. Donations accepted. Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-2862 or http://originscafe.org/upcoming

TEA TIME—3-5 p.m. “Afternoon Tea with a Twist.” Curated selection of teas paired with a creative menu. Fees apply; reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CONCERT—4 p.m. “SUNY Oneonta Rock Combo Concert.” Tickets required. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held first Sunday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227857466176638&set=gm.2201407360422017&idorvanity=1570299106866182

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