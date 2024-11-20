HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Gala To Celebrate Film in Otsego County

GALA—6:30-9:30 p.m. “FilmOtsego Inaugural Gala.” Complimentary libations, hors d’oeuvres and celebration of the mission to bring the film industry to the greater Leatherstocking Region. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

PRE-ORDER—Make reservations for the “Take-Out Only Ham Dinner.” Fees apply. Proceeds benefit the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Hartwick Food Bank. Pick up dinners on 11/22 from 4-6 p.m. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. (607) 432-6852 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1366908809

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Presented by instructor Carol Thompson. Free, open to all ages. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention.” Presented by Carleen Henderson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Picture Book Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist food pantry staff in the unloading of deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is cheesy chili Mac, beets, Brussels sprouts and cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BOOK GROUP—Noon. “The Last White Rose.” Presented by the Village Library of Cooperstown. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF—1:30 p.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

GRIEF—2 p.m. “Adult Grief Support.” Drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Presented by Helios Care. Free; registration requested. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

‘LIBRARY—4 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GAME NIGHT—5-9 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/goodgamesny

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” Fees apply. Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

YARN CLUB—5:30-7 p.m. Third Thursday each month. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FILM SCREENING—7 p.m. “The Central Park Five.” Presented by the Oneonta NAACP. Free. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Wind Ensemble Concert.” Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Poetry reading by Brad Fest, associate professor of English at Hartwick College. Free and open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon

